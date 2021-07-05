Katie Price in immense pain following major cosmetic surgery

Katie Price, a former glamour model, is said to be in excruciating pain after undergoing significant cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

In addition to full-body surgery in Tukey, the 43-year-old actress reportedly had a lift on her lips and eyelids to get a cat-eye look.

According to a source, the mother-of-five is very swollen and bruised following surgery, but she’s feeling really pleased and like ‘the old Katie again.’

Katie Price and her beau Carl flew from Turkey to Spain to relax at a property near Malaga after recovering from her operation for a couple of days.

Following their arrival, her boyfriend Carl shared clips of a pool and breathtaking scenery surrounding the home on Instagram, giving a preview of their luxurious surroundings.

Katie had an eye lift, a lip lift for a bigger pout, liposuction on her thighs and legs, under her rib cage and back, and scars from her prior facelift corrected. Revealed by a source.