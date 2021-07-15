KCCI proposes strict lockdown instead of business closure

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday recommended the government to impose a strict lockdown for the prevention of coronavirus spread instead of closing down businesses, a statement said.

Businessmen Group (BMG) chairman and former president of the KCCI Zubair Motiwala and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president M Shariq Vohra, expressed concerns over the decision to once again close down dine-in facility at all restaurants and many other businesses, and said that shutting down businesses to contain further spread of the pandemic was not the solution, as it would only intensify the hardships for the people; hence, the government should devise effective strategy for strict implementation of SOPs instead of closing down businesses.

Millions of people associated with restaurants, hotels, cafes, cinema houses, indoor gyms, indoor sports and inland tourism etc, would die of starvation instead of dying due to diseases triggered by the pandemic; therefore, the government must understand the gravity of the situation and withdraw the unjust decision to once again close down numerous businesses, they added.

“After going through the toughest time of their lives, the owners of restaurants, cinema houses and other businesses took the much-awaited sigh of relief, as they were allowed to carry out their businesses but unfortunately within a few days, the Home Department has once again ordered them to close down, which is highly unfair,” Motiwala said, adding that the majority should not be subjected to penal action like closing down.

He was of the view that all types of businesses have to be allowed to operate at full capacity with strict implementation of SOPs, which is the only way to save the economy and the businesses from total collapse.

The BMG chairman said various businesses, including restaurants, hotels, cinema houses, sports facilities, and educational institutes, etc, remained completely closed since long, which has resulted in plunging all these businesses on the verge of complete collapse.

“These businesses were already going through terrible crises and the curbs imposed once again would wipe them out forever that would lead to further intensifying the hardships not only for the business community but also for the already ailing economy, besides triggering massive unemployment, which would prove more dangerous than the coronavirus pandemic.”

Motiwala; therefore, stressed to withdraw the fresh order issued by the Home Department, while the administration should be effectively utilised for strict implementation of SOPs.

“If the administration is able to strictly get the shops/businesses closed, then why is it not being used for strict implementation of SOPs?” He questioned, and said that the Sindh government will have to alleviate the predicament of businessmen instead of aggravating them and it is high time that the administration must actively play its due role.

Vohra said that the government, instead of taking action against those who were not abiding by the SOPs, has penalised all the businesses by ordering them to remain closed till July 31, which has triggered a lot of anxiety among the businessmen who have been constantly approaching the KCCI to seek assistance.

Keeping in view the overall situation and grievances suffered by the business and industrial community, the KCCI president expressed the hope that the Sindh government would provide the desperately needed relief to the local businesses by completely revoking the order issued by the Home Department on top priority so that the businesses and the economy could be saved from further disaster.

Both the leaders prayed to Almighty Allah to save all the people from the pandemic, which has terribly affected all the segments of the society.