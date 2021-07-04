Double Click 728 x 90
Kelly Clarkson wants to be legally considered single

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 10:25 am
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson, the American singer, is working on getting her divorce from Brandon Blackstock finalized, and she wants to be considered legally single.

The Breakaway singer and her lawyer submitted documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, in which they demanded a separate trial to declare her legally single and end her marriage.

Clarkson and her ex-husband are slated to meet face to face to discuss the matters that remain unresolved in their divorce, according to a court notification.

In June of last year, the singer filed for divorce from Blackstock, ending their seven-year marriage.

Kelly Clarkson with her compassionate voice became a star when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002.

She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on April 24, 1982. Her parents divorced when she was 6-years-old and Clarkson was raised in suburban Burleson by her mother.

