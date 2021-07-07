Double Click 728 x 90
Kendall Jenner gets ’emotional’ watching beau Devin Booker play

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:16 pm
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner got ’emotional’ as she watches her fiancé Devin Booker play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.

The 25-year-old applauded from the stands as her boyfriend Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns faced the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

‘I’m not emotional, you are,’ captioned Jenner, who uploaded a video of the court and the crowd-filled stands to her Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner proved once again that she is a supportive girlfriend.

Kendall gave her 173 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at her all-orange dress for the night before the game started.

Jenner wore flared orange leggings, pointed-toe heels, and a canvas handbag, displaying only the lower part of her runway-ready physique.

She also included a snapshot of Booker, 24, filming her on a video camera as they strolled across an airport runway following their private jet flight.

Devin was dressed in a pair of bright red leggings, an oversized black top, a color-blocked cap, and a pair of beige slide sandals.

