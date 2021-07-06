Double Click 728 x 90
Kim Kardashian falls off her wakeboard as she enjoys a family vacation

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:12 pm
Kim Kardashian

The American media personality, Kim Kardashian had a great time wakeboarding with her four children on a family holiday after a post-divorce trip to Rome, Italy with friends,

The 40-year-old reality personality flaunted her sporty side on Monday while riding a wakeboard towed behind a speedboat.

Kim fell directly into the sea while wearing a black life jacket just seconds after being told to ‘relax’ while holding on to a rope.

 

She stated that her younger sister Khloé Kardashian was also present, and she joked about her younger sibling ‘not feeling’ her Céline Dion-themed soundtrack.

Kim shared multiple videos of her five-year-old son Saint and three-year-old daughter Chicago sliding down a big waterside earlier in the day.

The family appeared to be in Lake Tahoe or somewhere in North Idaho as they rang in Independence Day weekend together.

Kylie Jenner also shared images from the same spot, including one of her beau Travis Scott carrying Stormi, their three-year-old daughter.

