Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “are in it for the long haul” and ready to take the next step together, according to a source who spoke exclusively to E! News.

According to an insider close to Kourtney, the couple has had serious talks regarding their future together.

“They are head over heels and never experienced love like this,” the insider shares of their whirlwind relationship, which began late last year. “Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It’s very different than her other relationships and all positive.”

The pair isn’t “shy about talking about their future plans of being together,” the source reveals, adding, “It’s a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it.”

A second source tells E! News that the Poosh entrepreneur and musician are so enamored with one other that they’ve pondered marrying.

“Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage,” the second source dishes. “It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved.”

Simply put, “They are in it for the long haul.”