KPT setting up floating restaurant alongside Karachi navigable channel

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:18 pm
KPT

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is establishing eco-friendly floating restaurants alongside the Karachi navigable channel with the objective to establish key attraction points for tourists, an official document revealed on Thursday.

The KPT is in a process of engaging private firms to set up safe full service fine-dining modern floating restaurants alongside the navigable channel.

“The underlying objective of the project is to establish key attraction points of the city by providing a one-stop solution to fun, entertainment and the fine-dining needs of both local and international visitors by providing exquisite ambiance, diversity in the cuisine offered, along with a pleasant view of the sea for the diners to enjoy,” the document showed.

These types of restaurants are gaining popularity around the world and they are becoming favourite for tourists and locals alike. The floating restaurants provide a new opportunity for dining out in Pakistan, where customers can not only be provided with a fine dining experience but also entertainment, leisure and unrivalled views of the Arabian Sea.

In May 2020, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs issued guidance for the registration and operation for floating establishments.

“To start such businesses, it is of prime importance to acquire a new vessel that suits the all-season weather of the area and has been cleared in respect of all functional tests,” the ministry noted in the guidelines.

“Another important point here would be to understand the scalability of the business since the vessel itself is a huge investment adding up to the time taken for the business to breakeven,” it added.

To achieve standardisation and effective monitoring of floating restaurants, some of the countries in the region have developed “Cruise Logbooks” to unify vessel records. This allows for improved inspections and surveys to boost safety.

