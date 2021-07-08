Kriti Sanon shares new poster of upcoming surrogacy drama ‘Mimi’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shared a new poster of her upcoming film Mimi, a surrogacy drama, and said there was an announcement to be made in July about it.

Took to Instagram, Kriti shared a film’s motion poster, wherein she is seen cradling her baby bump. “Nothing like what you’re expecting,” reads the tagline on the poster.

She captioned the post, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned,”

Take a look:

Her fans are surprised by her first look from her most anticipated movie Mimi.