Krtiti sanon’s surrogacy film “Mimi” trailer is out now

Kriti Sanon is back after nearly two years of entertaining us in Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4! The actress will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

The Mimi trailer, which was released today by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is all things refreshing.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa, among others, play pivotal roles in the film, which stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

In the trailer, we get to see Mimi aka Kriti Sanon, an entertainer by profession, who agrees to become a surrogate mother of a foreign couple after much convincing from Pankaj Tripathi. What follows is a roller coaster ride of Mimi’s pregnancy journey with some pretty big bumps along the way.

Mimi’s bestie is played by Sai Tamhankar, and Mimi’s parents are played by Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Ever since the film’s first poster, Kriti has promised that the film will bring something ‘extraordinary’ for the audience. Kriti Sanon posted two brand new posters today, in addition to Mimi’s teaser. On one poster, she is shown with Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, while on the other, she is seen with Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

