Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her accessories closet

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 12:56 pm
Kylie Jenner

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion’s accessories cabinet On Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO – who boasts 362.1M social media followers – captioned her Instagram post: ‘Summer lineup.’

Among Kylie’s candy-colored high heels and purses was at least one purple Hermès Birkin bag – created in 1984 in honor of Jane Birkin – which can cost between $5K-$500K.

Jenner has been busy prepping for the debut of her multibillion-dollar cosmetics firm, which will take place this Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.

‘Everything is clean and vegan, and I can’t wait for you guys to try these new formulas!’ the Kylie Skin CEO gushed.

30 shimmer/opaque high glosses, 37 matte lip kits, 32 matte liquid lipstick hues, and new lip liners will be released by Kylie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

‘I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,’ Jenner said of her self-funded effort.

‘It feels weird that this is my life now, looking back at it though, make-up has just been a part of my DNA.’

Previously, After parting in 2019, Kylie restarted her on-again, off-again relationship with Stormi’s father, eight-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott.

When giving a speech after winning an award at the Parsons Benefit, the artist admitted that he still “loves” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Out West rapper praised Kylie Cosmetics creator Kylie Jenner as well as their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster saying, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

