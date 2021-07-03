Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lack of infrastructure, utilities impeding new housing projects in Karachi: Habib

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 04:43 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Lack of infrastructure, utilities impeding new housing projects in Karachi: Habib

KARACHI: The rise in the cost of construction seems to be a non-issue, however, the absence of proper infrastructure and scarcity of utilities are the biggest challenges being faced by the property developers.

Samad Habib, chief executive officer (CEO) of Javedan Corporation, said that the unavailability of infrastructure and shortage of utilities were obstructing new housing projects in Karachi.

“There is a severe shortage of gas and water and the situation would get even worse, going forward,” Habib said, adding that such a situation was preventing expansion in the city.

Javedan Corporation is developing the Naya Nazimabad housing project around the famous Manghopir Lake.

Talking about the rising cost of construction, Habib said that cement and steel were the primary raw materials, and the prices of these two commodities had been rising in the local, as well as international markets.

“Although the cost of construction has increased considerably, unfortunately it did not affect the demand. Developers and builders were able to sell their inventories, as usual.”

The Javedan Corporation CEO said water shortage was more of a management issue.

“Enough water is available to meet the demand, but inefficient and improper distribution created the shortage of water.”

He said Naya Nazimabad had taken the initiative and was setting up a water recycling plant, as well as a rainwater reservoir to ensure maximum utilisation of the precious resource.

Naya Nazimabad is also installing a large-scale reverse osmosis (RO) plant to utilise the sub-soil water as an alternative arrangement.

“Since indigenous gas reserves are depleting, the country is becoming more and more dependent on imported LNG [liquefied natural gas], which is expensive and there are always supply constraints,” Habib added.

Residents at a large number of vertical housing projects in the city are braving unavailability of water and gas, buying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while the only other option for them is to buy unfiltered water from the private water tanker operators, who fill up at a network of legal and illegal water hydrants across the city.

Karachi draws its water mainly from the Keenjhar Lake, a man-made reservoir about 150km from the city, which, in turn, gets the water from what’s left of the River Indus after it completes its winding 3,200km journey through Pakistan.

Through a network of canals and conduits, 550 million gallons of water a day is fed in the city’s main pumping station at Dhabeji. That 550MGD; however, never reaches those in need. Of that water, a staggering portion is either lost or stolen before it ever reaches the consumers.

Karachi has expanded in a largely unplanned fashion over the last several decades. The city has grown too much, and the system has not been able to bear it; therefore, horizontal expansion is direly needed, and the authorities need to provide the basic infrastructure and utilities to facilitate builders and developers, he added.

In April last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced incentives for the construction sector, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The prime minister said the government was ensuring that the construction sector was given industry status and announced the formation of the Construction Industry Development Board, an institution to promote the industry in Pakistan.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

car collision
3 days ago
bullets fired after car collision in gulistan-e-jauhar 

Karachi: Shots were fired during a bitter altercation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar as a...
KMC plans ‘tax-free’ budget for 2021-22
1 week ago
KMC plans ‘tax-free’ budget for 2021-22

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday assured that no new tax would...
Karachi rains and strong winds
2 weeks ago
Karachi weather update: City may receive Heavy rain, strong winds from today

Strong winds with heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi from today...
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt's Land In Karachi
2 weeks ago
Supreme Court Orders To Remove Encroachments From Govt’s Land In Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court has ordered to remove encroachments from all government...
Karachi Police, Protesters Clash During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Aladin Park
3 weeks ago
Karachi Police, Protesters Clash During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Aladin Park

Police and protesters came face-to-face during the anti-encroachment operation in Aladin Park...
Monsoon Season: Desilting of Karachi's Major Drains Continues
3 weeks ago
Monsoon Season: Desilting of Karachi’s Major Drains Continues

Owing to the monsoon season, the desilting and the operation against encroachments...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
4 mins ago
Pakistan stocks to remain volatile next week ahead of results season

KARACHI: Having witnessed a flattish outgoing week, the Pakistan stocks are expected...
AJK president stresses over providing quality education
10 mins ago
AJK president stresses over providing quality education

President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday emphasized over the...
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes
19 mins ago
Businessmen resent petroleum products price hike, demands cut in taxes

KARACHI: The businessmen have resented the recent price hike in the petroleum...
Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim
21 mins ago
Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim

In Ahsan Khan’s weekly show ‘Timeout with Ahsan Khan’, director and actor...