Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Large-Scale Manufacturing grows 37% in May, 14.56% in 11 months

Web DeskWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 02:33 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

ISLAMABAD: The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) production grew 36.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis during the month of May 2021, compared with the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

The LSM Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 139.55 points during May 2021 against 101.98 points during May 2020, showing a growth of 36.84 per cent, it added.

Meanwhile, the overall LSM production increased 14.57 per cent during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The industrial production during July/May 2020/21 was recorded at 149.07 points against the output of 130.11 points during July/May 2019/20.

The highest increase of 11.08 per cent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries; followed by 2.63 per cent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Board of Statistics and 0.86 per cent increase in the products monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee.

The major sectors that showed positive growth during May 2021 included textiles (48.25 per cent), food, beverages and tobacco (14.45 per cent), coke and petroleum products (4.15 per cent), pharmaceuticals (15.18 per cent), chemicals (28.94 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (48.40 per cent), automobiles (409.37 per cent), iron and steel products (39.74 per cent), fertilisers (13.27 per cent) and paper and board (14.77 per cent).

The LSM industries that witnessed negative growth in May 2021 included electronics (283.09 per cent), leather products (64.77 per cent), engineering products (88.39 per cent), rubber products (25.42 per cent), and wood products (126.52 per cent).

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar to EUR
14 mins ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
Roshan DIgital Account
29 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
41 mins ago
CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan to boost exports: experts

BEIJING: As officials from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan revealed an inclination to...
car sales
1 hour ago
Car sales jump 62% to 181,397 units in FY21

Analysts believe car sales increased 90 per cent in 2020/21 KARACHI: The...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
9 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR on, 14th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 14th July)....
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
9 hours ago
AED TO PKR Open market Rates today on, 14th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to EUR
14 mins ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
Qatar reopened for international travel
14 mins ago
Qatar is now open to travelers who have been vaccinated

Qatar has reopened its borders to foreign travelers who have been vaccinated...
China hotel collapse
23 mins ago
China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident...
Roshan DIgital Account
29 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...