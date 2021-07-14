Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lea Michele pays tribute to her late Boyfriend Cory Monteith

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:18 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Lea Michele

On the eighth anniversary of her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith’s death, American actress Lea Michele is paying tribute to him.

The Glee star, Lea Michele shared a monochromatic photo of Monteith with a red heart around the corner on Instagram.

Monteith is seen in the snap waving while wearing a varsity jacket.

Cory tragically died on July 13, 2013, of an accidental drug overdose. He was 31 years old when he passed, and had acted in four seasons of Glee alongside Lea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death.

In 2013, the actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Monteith had been dating Michele for a year and a half when he died abruptly.

Cory Monteith was a Canadian actor and musician best known for his role as Finn Hudson on the Fox television series Glee. As an actor based in British Columbia, Monteith had minor roles on television series before being cast on Glee. During his success on the show, he also acted in films. His film work included Monte Carlo and a starring role in Sisters & Brothers (both 2011).

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Demi Lovato
53 mins ago
Demi Lovato acknowledges that they sometimes misgenders themself

Demi Lovato, an American singer, has spoken out about being misgendered since...
Sarah Khan birthday
60 mins ago
Sarah Khan marks her 29th birthday in a romantic way with Falak

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Sarah Khan is...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer
1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez shares her love life with Beau Ben Affleck

In the midst of her romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is...
Jason Sudeikis
1 hour ago
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence about his breakup With Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis, an American actor, has spoken up about his separation from...
Resham
11 hours ago
Photos: Resham Hosted Dinner For Friends at her place

Evergreen film star Resham is a very popular name in the Pakistan...
Jackie Chan
12 hours ago
Which political party does Jackie Chan want to join?

Action hero Jackie Chan says he is impressed with the Chinese Communist...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Babar Azam
17 mins ago
Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistani to score a century in England after 38 years

Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form with a brilliant 158, his...
OnePlus Nord 2: New Renders and camera Details Leaks
31 mins ago
OnePlus Nord 2: New Renders and camera Details Leaks

OnePlus Nord 2 is on its way, and several new leaks have...
Demi Lovato
53 mins ago
Demi Lovato acknowledges that they sometimes misgenders themself

Demi Lovato, an American singer, has spoken out about being misgendered since...
Sarah Khan birthday
60 mins ago
Sarah Khan marks her 29th birthday in a romantic way with Falak

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Sarah Khan is...