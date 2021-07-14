Lea Michele pays tribute to her late Boyfriend Cory Monteith

On the eighth anniversary of her ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith’s death, American actress Lea Michele is paying tribute to him.

The Glee star, Lea Michele shared a monochromatic photo of Monteith with a red heart around the corner on Instagram.

Monteith is seen in the snap waving while wearing a varsity jacket.

Cory tragically died on July 13, 2013, of an accidental drug overdose. He was 31 years old when he passed, and had acted in four seasons of Glee alongside Lea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death.

In 2013, the actor was discovered dead in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Monteith had been dating Michele for a year and a half when he died abruptly.

Cory Monteith was a Canadian actor and musician best known for his role as Finn Hudson on the Fox television series Glee. As an actor based in British Columbia, Monteith had minor roles on television series before being cast on Glee. During his success on the show, he also acted in films. His film work included Monte Carlo and a starring role in Sisters & Brothers (both 2011).