Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod passed away

Raba NoorWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 10:31 pm
Arvind Rathod died

Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod has died at the age of 83.

According to a foreign news agency, Arvind Rathod died at his residence in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat,

The family of actor Arvind Rathod said that he was ill for a long time and was in bed.

Arvind Rathod was well known in Gujarati films and is known for playing the role of a villain in most of the films.

The actor also showed the essence of acting in Hindi films. Before trying his luck in the film world, he was associated with the profession of a photojournalist.

Apart from Gujarati films, he has also acted in Hindi films like ‘Mera Naam Joker, ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Khudagwah’. He has also acted in Gujarati plays in Mumbai. Arvind Rathore, who has given a different image to the role of a villain in Gujarati films, has acted in more than 120 films.

