Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 09:28 am
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, a legendary Bollywood actor, died in Mumbai on Wednesday due to age-related disease, according to his family. He was 98 years old at the time.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter.

For the past few days, the actor had been dealing with age-related health concerns and had been admitted to the hospital many times.

He was brought to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital’s critical care unit (ICU) on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness.

Tributes from the political world flooded in for the family of the deceased actors.

