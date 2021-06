Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother has passed away. According to details, singer Arif Lohar’s mother was ill for a long time.

Arif Lohar’s mother died in the UK and buried in London today.

Singer elder brother Dr. Muhammad Arshad Lohar and other family members attended her funeral.

The singer appealed to all fans to pray for her mother’s forgiveness.

It should be noted that the wife of singer Arif Lohar passed away during Ramadan.