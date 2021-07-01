Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Contract comes to an end

One of the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, is now officially a free agent. He is now available for absolutely free.

Lionel Messi’s contract has expired a year after his failed effort to leave Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar’s contract expired at midnight, and despite months of speculation, he has yet to commit to a new contract.

Messi is said to be in talks over a new deal, which means he may decide to stay at the Nou Camp.

But, for the time being, he is available for nothing.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, where he would reunite with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, as well as Major League Soccer in the United States.

He is now in Brazil for the Copa America, where he became Argentina’s most-capped player when he made his 148th appearance against Bolivia on Tuesday, scoring twice and setting up another in a 4-1 victory.