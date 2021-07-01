Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Contract comes to an end

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 12:39 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Lionel

One of the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, is now officially a free agent. He is now available for absolutely free.

Lionel Messi’s contract has expired a year after his failed effort to leave Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar’s contract expired at midnight, and despite months of speculation, he has yet to commit to a new contract.

Messi is said to be in talks over a new deal, which means he may decide to stay at the Nou Camp.

But, for the time being, he is available for nothing.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, where he would reunite with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, as well as Major League Soccer in the United States.

He is now in Brazil for the Copa America, where he became Argentina’s most-capped player when he made his 148th appearance against Bolivia on Tuesday, scoring twice and setting up another in a 4-1 victory.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kashmir and Afghanistan,
1 hour ago
DG ISI’s briefing on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

National Security meeting with DG ISI briefing, took place at the Parliament...
2 hours ago
‘EURO 2020 CROWDS AND INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES’

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in...
Prince Harry
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, Prince Harry...
3 hours ago
Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress....
usman kakar
3 hours ago
Judicial Commission Formed To Investigate Death of Usman Kakar

The Baluchistan government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the death...
Pakistan, India hold Brigade Commander level flag talks
3 hours ago
Pakistan and India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Pakistani and Indian officials exchanged the lists of the nationals deteriorating in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kashmir and Afghanistan,
1 hour ago
DG ISI’s briefing on current situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

National Security meeting with DG ISI briefing, took place at the Parliament...
2 hours ago
‘EURO 2020 CROWDS AND INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES’

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in...
Prince Harry
2 hours ago
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, Prince Harry...
3 hours ago
Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress....