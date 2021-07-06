Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

London asset manager intends to invest $55 billion in cryptocurrency

Syed AhadWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 08:48 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
London

Despite the market’s recent collapse, a London-based asset manager is said to be considering investing in digital assets.

Marshall Wace, a London-based asset management firm with over $55 billion in assets under management (AUM), is considering to move into the cryptocurrency market, according to the report published today by the Financial Times.

Whereas the individuals connected with the situation report, the company intends to engage in many areas of the business, including blockchain technology and payment systems for digital currencies and stable coins.

Furthermore, according to FT’s sources, Marshall Wace is looking to hire staff in the digital assets industry, although the fact that the new investment arm is still in its early stages.

However, the asset manager plans to extend it and further considers adding other types of activity, such as bitcoin trading.

Apparently, the firm is considering to invest in the late-stage venture capital rounds in companies involved in the infrastructure of the still-developing industry.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy
29 mins ago
Committee formed to finalise maiden Punjab Skill Policy 2021/26

LAHORE: The government was introducing the first skill policy, and a committee...
Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South Balochistan package
36 mins ago
Chinese keen to invest in South Balochistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese investors have expressed their willingness to invest in the South...
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts
1 hour ago
Minister accuses previous governments of signing expensive power contracts

ISLAMABAD: The previous governments had signed expensive power contracts to generate 26,000MW...
Cryptocurrency
1 hour ago
Central Bank of China issued a warning to firms regarding crypto-related businesses

Central Bank of China has issued a warning to firms, to stop...
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser
1 hour ago
Exports perform well, up 34% to China; 19% to Germany: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Despite the negative impacts of Covid-19, the exports have performed well...
PSX
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks decline 82.96 points on profit-taking

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks started the day with a positive momentum, however, investors...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Feroze Khan Instagram
2 mins ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
blaochistan spokesperson
3 mins ago
Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

The Balochistan government has appealed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of...
Nintendo
15 mins ago
Nintendo announced new Switch with OLED display

A new version of Nintendo's Switch console was introduced today. The new...
russian air plane
16 mins ago
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in...