London asset manager intends to invest $55 billion in cryptocurrency

Despite the market’s recent collapse, a London-based asset manager is said to be considering investing in digital assets.

Marshall Wace, a London-based asset management firm with over $55 billion in assets under management (AUM), is considering to move into the cryptocurrency market, according to the report published today by the Financial Times.

Whereas the individuals connected with the situation report, the company intends to engage in many areas of the business, including blockchain technology and payment systems for digital currencies and stable coins.

Furthermore, according to FT’s sources, Marshall Wace is looking to hire staff in the digital assets industry, although the fact that the new investment arm is still in its early stages.

However, the asset manager plans to extend it and further considers adding other types of activity, such as bitcoin trading.

Apparently, the firm is considering to invest in the late-stage venture capital rounds in companies involved in the infrastructure of the still-developing industry.