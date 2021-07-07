M1X to be Used in new MacBook Pros; New MacBooks Coming with M2 Chip in 2022

New MacBook Pros are all set to launch later this year and will be powered by the Apple M1X chipset, says @Dylankt.

Next year Apple will completely refresh the MacBook design and will be launched with an M2 chipset, which is said to be less powerful.

The M1X will be manufactured on TSMC’s N5P process. It will be a refined version of the 5nm node that was used for the current M1. The architecture will be similar to that of M1, namely Firestorm and Icestorm cores also found in A14.

The M1x will have a 10-core CPU with 8 big and 2 efficient cores. The GPU core can be doubled or even quadrupled. New MacBook Mini can also be expected with an M1X chipset.

In contrast, M2 will have fewer CPU cores, though they should use new architecture and nodes.

Earlier a report from Nikkei Asia claimed that Apple will order 3nm chips next year that will be shipped in iPad Pro models. This refers to M2 chips.

Apple may broaden its chipset lineup with a specific phone, tablet, laptop, and desktop chips instead of sharing chips across form factors. The iPhone processors will be manufactured on a 4 nm technology, according to the Nikkei report, thus some diversification is unavoidable.