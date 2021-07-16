Machine Gun Kelly had a Megan Fox poster in his bedroom

American actress and model Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly aren’t shy about showing off their love. The pair aren’t interested in wasting time when it comes to tying the knot.

Machine Gun Kelly was a Megan Fox fan way back when.

As a teenager, the rapper, now 31, had a poster of Fox, now 35, hanging in his room years before the two began dating.

“It was from her GQ shoot,” he said in a new interview with GQ, referencing the actress’ sexy 2008 bikini shoot that shows her popping cherries into her mouth. “So that’s some full-circle s–t.”

According to GQ, one of his friends recalls the rapper promising to marry beauty in the future.

The Fox superfan also got a Decepticons logo from “Transformers” tattooed on his arm as a teen.

Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly have been the buzz of the town since their romance was initially reported months ago.

The duo’s relationship appears to be getting more intense with each passing day, as the Transformers actress recently referred to her partner as her “soulmate.”

Previously, The actor told The Washington Post in an interview that: “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like…‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’”

Fox continued, “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”