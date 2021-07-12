Double Click 728 x 90
Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of epic film ‘Devdas’

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 03:14 pm
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood diva, commemorated the 19th anniversary of her epic Devdas, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share the poster as well as a throwback photo from the set of the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reminiscing about some wonderful and joyful experiences.

She wrote “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit also paid rich tribute to Dilip Kumar, saying “Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever! #19YearsOfDevdas”.

Dilip Kumar and Suchitra Sen feature in the original Devdas, which was released in 1955.

Devdas was the most costly Hindi film ever made when it was released. Devdas became a massive project, costing over INR 500 million (Rs50 crore).

Bharat Shah, the film’s producer, was imprisoned in 2001 after it was discovered that one of his films had been financed by the “underworld.” Devdas was still in production at the time, and its prospects looked bleak.

The film’s elaborate sets contributed significantly to its escalating costs. These sets took seven to nine months to create.

