Madhuri Dixit’s dance on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, video goes viral

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit danced alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and the video has gone viral on social media.

Her stunning moves lit up the dance floor in the newest episode of Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri won the hearts of the fans yet again with her killer dance moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from the film Jheel Ke Us Paar, released in 1973.

Took to Instagram, the 54 years-old actress posted her dance video with the caption “Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel”.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri is one of the judges on Dance Deewane 3.