Madhuri Dixit’s dance on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song, video goes viral
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit danced alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and the video has gone viral on social media.
Her stunning moves lit up the dance floor in the newest episode of Dance Deewane 3.
Madhuri won the hearts of the fans yet again with her killer dance moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from the film Jheel Ke Us Paar, released in 1973.
Took to Instagram, the 54 years-old actress posted her dance video with the caption “Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel”.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Madhuri is one of the judges on Dance Deewane 3.
Read More
Messi Decides to Stay Back on Curtailed Wages
The Barcelona star, Messi has agreed to stay back on reduced wages,...
BOL Beats Latest Song ‘Ishq Hoya’ is Out Now
The wait is over as the BOL Beats soulful track “Ishq Hoya”...
Sonya Hussyn Rings In Her Birthday With Her Fellow Stars
Sonya Hussyn Celebrates Her Birthday bash with close friends and family. The...
Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now
Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary...
Are Mahira Khan and Tom Cruise working together?
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying...