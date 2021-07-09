Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a shirt that read “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Spears collaborated on the song “Me Against The Music” in 2003.

They also performed Madonna’s popular song “Like A Virgin” with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera at the MTV VMAs that same year.

In the weeks since her explosive statement, in which she branded her conservatorship “abusive” and requested Judge Brendy Penny to terminate it, several celebrities have come out in favor of Spears.

Previously, Britney Spears expressed that she feels “hopeful” amid people recently resigning from her conservatorship team.

Following her manager, Larry Rudolph’s resignation this week, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III’s request to no longer represent her, revealed by a source.

“She’s finally feeling hopeful about the future,” the insider shares. “She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The source continues, “She’s trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”

Furthermore, Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, has resigned. He claimed the pop artist is “thinking retirement.”