Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Madonna compares Britney Spears’ “abusive” conservatorship to “slavery”

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 02:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Madonna

The current pop queen, Madonna shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a shirt that read “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Spears collaborated on the song “Me Against The Music” in 2003.

They also performed Madonna’s popular song “Like A Virgin” with fellow pop star Christina Aguilera at the MTV VMAs that same year.

In the weeks since her explosive statement, in which she branded her conservatorship “abusive” and requested Judge Brendy Penny to terminate it, several celebrities have come out in favor of Spears.

Previously, Britney Spears expressed that she feels “hopeful” amid people recently resigning from her conservatorship team.

Following her manager, Larry Rudolph’s resignation this week, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III’s request to no longer represent her, revealed by a source.

“She’s finally feeling hopeful about the future,” the insider shares. “She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The source continues, “She’s trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”

Furthermore, Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, has resigned. He claimed the pop artist is “thinking retirement.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
49 mins ago
Kanye West assisting Kim Kardashian with the KKW rebranding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together but they continue...
2 hours ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Scott Disick’s
2 hours ago
Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia extends love and wishes to his daughter

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin expressed her love and best wishes to...
Bella Hadid
3 hours ago
Bella Hadid confirms her relationship with Marc Kalman

American model, Bella Hadid recently made her love for her reported lover...
Atif Aslam
4 hours ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly unveil first poster of their music video ‘Rafta Rafta’

The first poster for Pakistani musicians Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam's next...
Young Father
5 hours ago
Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed

A young father is celebrating his son's birth while mourning the death...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive
5 mins ago
Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire electric motorcycle is inexpensive

When Harley-Davidson introduced its first electric motorcycle in 2019, it was hindered...
Urban Forestry
5 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Around 60,000 fruit, other saplings planted in Karachi under urban forestry

KARACHI: For the first time in Karachi, approximately 60,000 saplings of various...
PM orders performance
8 mins ago
PM orders performance evaluation on problems resolution basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to link the performance...
Sales Tax Exemption
23 mins ago
Sindh Revenue Board grants sales tax exemption on insurance firms’ services

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has granted sales tax exemption to...