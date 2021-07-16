Mehwish Hayat along with his brother gave a new challenge to her fans

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat along with her brother Danish Hayat introduced a new dance challenge.

Took to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress posted a dance video. She can be seen completing the dance challenge on a song with his brother.

“Tried this new challenge with my partner in crime @danish_hayat please do try this at home!” she captions the video and also asking her fans to meet the challenge.

On the other hand, her new dance challenge video went viral in just a few hours, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times.

Take a look: