Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe

If you love to drink coffee then this recipe is for you. Coffee holds the ability to haul us out of a terrible state of mind in a jiffy. Be it cold or hot, simply a taste of coffee is sufficient to help you to have an improved outlook. This coffee cocoa pudding is ready with only 5 simple ingredients and is really easy to make. Assuming you have a sweet tooth and crave for something sweet often, this recipe is ideal for you. Made with the integrity of coffee and chocolate, this coffee cocoa pudding is without a doubt a delightful to have. Do attempt this recipe, rate it and let us know how it turned out to be.
Ingredients of Coffee Cocoa Pudding
- 2 cup milk
- 2 tablespoon coffee
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoon corn flour
- 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
Direction to make Coffee Cocoa Pudding
· Step 1 Make corn flour slurry
Add corn flour to a bowl. Pour 1/4 cup lukewarm water and mix well to form a slurry.
· Step 2 Make coffee cocoa shot
Now add coffee powder and cocoa powder to a separate bowl.
Add 1/4 cup water and mix well to prepare a coffee cocoa shot.
· Step 3 the preparation
Add milk to a pot and bring it to a boil.
Add sugar to it and mix well. Now add the corn flour slurry, coffee cocoa shot and keep stirring to prevent any lumps. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.