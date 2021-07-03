Make the most Delightful Coffee Cocoa Pudding Recipe

If you love to drink coffee then this recipe is for you. Coffee holds the ability to haul us out of a terrible state of mind in a jiffy. Be it cold or hot, simply a taste of coffee is sufficient to help you to have an improved outlook. This coffee cocoa pudding is ready with only 5 simple ingredients and is really easy to make. Assuming you have a sweet tooth and crave for something sweet often, this recipe is ideal for you. Made with the integrity of coffee and chocolate, this coffee cocoa pudding is without a doubt a delightful to have. Do attempt this recipe, rate it and let us know how it turned out to be.

Ingredients of Coffee Cocoa Pudding

2 cup milk

2 tablespoon coffee

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoon corn flour

2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

Direction to make Coffee Cocoa Pudding

· Step 1 Make corn flour slurry

Add corn flour to a bowl. Pour 1/4 cup lukewarm water and mix well to form a slurry.

· Step 2 Make coffee cocoa shot

Now add coffee powder and cocoa powder to a separate bowl.

Add 1/4 cup water and mix well to prepare a coffee cocoa shot.

· Step 3 the preparation

Add milk to a pot and bring it to a boil.

Add sugar to it and mix well. Now add the corn flour slurry, coffee cocoa shot and keep stirring to prevent any lumps. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.