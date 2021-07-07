Maluma, the musician, appears to have a dispute with Scott Disick

Juan Luis Londoño Arias aka Maluma seems to have some serious feud with Scott Disick over their Twitter handles.

On Twitter, the two were seen having a furious conversation, although the reason for this could not be ascertained.

“[Expletive} with this guy @maluma,” Scott posted.

In response, the Colombian musician said, “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?”

Following Maluma’s response, the Flip-It Like Disick star gave a fiery reply “@maluma I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke.”

The interaction was bound to perplex some fans, given it was the first time the two had spoken in this manner.

One Twitter user wrote, “wait what’s going on with maluma and scott disick???”

Another wrote, “why are maluma baby and scott fighting on the tl ???”.

Another wrote, “scott disick beefing w maluma on twitter isn’t something I ever saw happening.”