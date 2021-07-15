Man sleeps for 300 days a year due to Axis Hypersomnia

A 42-year-old man from Nagaur, Rajasthan, who sleeps for 300 days a year, has been dubbed ‘Kumbhakaran,’ the mythological character from the Ramayan who is known for sleeping for six months without being disturbed.

Pukharam, a resident of Bhadwa village, suffers from Axis Hypersomnia, a rare condition that causes him to sleep for 20-25 days before waking up. After his condition became well-known in the region, the residents gave him this name.

Pukharam was diagnosed with the condition about 23 years ago, and it has since impacted his daily life because it is quite difficult to wake him up after falls asleep.

He worked five days a month in a tiny business in his hamlet, and he sometimes fell asleep at work. He would sleep for roughly 15 hours a day when his disease was first showing symptoms, and when it worsened, his family sought medical help, which led to this discovery.

Pukharam is tired even when he is awake, and he has little productivity as a result of this problem. Even his most basic needs, such as bathing and feeding, must be met by his family.

Purkharam’s family, including his wife, works in agriculture, which helps with day-to-day expenditures, but she is hopeful that he will recover quickly and resume his normal life.