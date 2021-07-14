Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility

Manchester Airport said that incoming passengers will have to pass through the new Terminal Two extension.

At first, Jet2 and TUI flights will operate from this new facility. the others will follow in later weeks.

The new terminal is one of the projects of MAG’s £1 billion Manchester Airport Transformation Programme (MAN-TP), which was first announced in 2015.

The facility was scheduled to open in 2020. However, it was put to a halt after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAG has agreed to a staggered launch of the terminal with its airline partners to guarantee the smoothest possible opening when flying returns in earnest.

The Jet2 will be seen taking flight from the new terminal from July 14, with just three flights on the first day – to Menorca, Ibiza, and Palma de Mallorca.

TUI will start operating flights from the terminal from July 15 to a wide range of destinations, including the green-listed Malta and Madeira.

Singapore Airlines will start operating from July 17.

With the government’s red, amber, and green lists set to be updated on July 15th, and the amber list exemption for double-vaccinated passengers set to begin on July 19th, more announcements about new flights from Terminal 2 are expected in the coming weeks.

More airlines will follow suit, and more retailers and food and beverage outlets will confirm their launch dates as a result.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “After a long wait, we are delighted to confirm the first passengers will be able to enjoy our new Terminal Two this week.

“It is a proud milestone for our airport as we begin to emerge from the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, and an important moment in our 83-year history.

“This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the north deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal.

“The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry means we are not able to immediately welcome as many customers and airlines into this fantastic new facility as we would have hoped.”

Passengers will enter the new security section, which has 10 29-meter-long lanes, once their luggage has been dropped off.

They use the most up-to-date technologies to allow travelers to move through the system as quickly and easily as possible.

The new departure lounge is where the new terminal experience comes to life.

The new features include a honeycomb light installation with 16 million settings that boldly brightens the space, paying homage to the famed Manchester worker bee.