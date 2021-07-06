Mansha Pasha says changing surname after marriage is not required in Islam

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has said that changing a surname after marriage is not required in Islam and hence she didn’t feel the need of doing it.

Recently, a fan made an observation about the Aangan star’s surname and asked under her comment section on Instagram that, “you didn’t changed your name after marriage” on which the actress replied to a fan, “Yes, because it’s not required in Islam.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Mansha tied the knot with Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony this year. On the work front, the actress has last seen in Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida co-starring Zahid Ahmed.