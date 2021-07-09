Maryam Nawaz condemn Gandapur for donating cash during election campaign

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has criticized the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for providing cash during the election campaign and asked his foundation of backing.

While addressing a jalsa in Muzaffarabad as part of her party’s election campaign. She stated, “Where does the money come from? Is this foreign funding, or has this money been obtained after selling off Kashmir?” the PML-N leader questioned.

She stated that the PML-N will protect Azad Kashmir from the “selected government,” she further added that Prime Minister Imran Khan sold out Kashmir to India.

“Imran Khan has left Kashmir to the mercy of India, so no matter how much he tries to stage a drama, everyone knows that he was involved in the trade,” she said. “I ask Imran Khan, who gave him the right to sell the blood of Kashmiris [to India]?”

“The bat he used for playing cricket is now being used to beat the masses,” she said.

She also criticized PTI representatives for outlaying taxpayers’ money to portable to AJK for the election movement and said: “some people are only coming here to bribe people for their votes.”

She stated that she doesn’t need to travel to AJK because “Kashmir already runs in [her] blood”.

“People come here for the election campaigns but Kashmir lives in my heart,” she said.

She also assured the people of AJK that once approaching power, the PML-N will guarantee to determine that scarcity is eliminated from the district and people do not have to stand in long columns to purchase the basic supplies.

“We will never abandon the people of Kashmir,” she said. “Those who try to steal your votes, just grab them by the neck and don’t let them run away.”