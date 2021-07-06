Double Click 728 x 90
Maryam Nawaz denies any deal with govt

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:59 pm
Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz ruled out any deal with the government.

“We are not mad to strike a deal with the government after waging such a struggle and rendering sacrifices”, stated Maryam Nawaz while talking to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“Why would there be a deal and with whom.” She claimed that her political foes knew that PML-N will clean sweep in forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Further commenting on the PM Imran Khan’s declaration about talks with Baloch Leader, Maryam Nawaz said that the premier should have first visited the Hazara community.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had appealed that the opposition parties were united on the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a PDM rally in Swat, Shehbaz Sharif had said that he wanted to visit Malam Jabba but dreaded he might be detained there over false corruption accusations.

