MediaTek Helio G96 to Support 108MP Camera and 120Hz Display, G88 Follows

MediaTek Helio G96 was revealed by MediaTek. The 5G has not yet been integrated into MediaTek chipsets.

The new chipset was followed by Helio G88.

There Helio G96 and Helio G88 are similar to that of their predecessors, Helio G95 and Helio G85 respectively. There are no strict upgrades, only some minor changes.

The MediaTek helio G96 features a pair of Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz and six A55 cores, the same as the G95. however, there is a downgrade on the GPU side. the Helio G96 features a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, while Helio G95 features a Mali-G76 MC4.

The chipset still has some upgrades, however. Firstly, it supports 120Hz ultra-smooth displays (LCD and OLED alike) at up to 1080P+ resolutions, from 90Hz in Helio G95. Also, the max camera resolution has been increased to support the 108MP sensors available in the market, though the video capture quality is still kept at 4K@30fps.

Further upgrades include support for faster LTE (Cat 13 downlink), faster storage (UFS 2.2), and a newer Bluetooth version (5.2).

Ont the other hand, Helio G88 is almost similar to its predecessor. It has the same pair of Cortex-A75 cores running at 2.0 GHz joined by six A55 cores. The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU runs at the same 1 GHz frequency. Even RAM and storage support are the same, the LTE modem is the same as well.

The only changes in helio G88 are that it can support 90Hz displays at up to 1080P+ resolutions. Also, the main camera can have a 64MP sensor, up from 48MP in Helio G865.

Both the Helio G96 and G88 were upgraded to HyperEngine 2.0 Lite and support dual-SIM operation with VoLTE. They also feature new camera processing tricks, e.g. 3DNR and MFNR noise reduction in hardware for the G96.