Meesha Shafi weighs on Ali Zafar’s hosting of HSA 2021

Raba NoorWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 10:27 pm
Meesha Shafi

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi jumped into the Hum Style Awards 2021 debate as she gave her opinion on the award show, which has triggered a meme frenzy across the country.

Apart from criticizing the hosts, the 39-year-old also requested that she be removed from the consideration since she did not require “confirmation from enablers.”

Took to her social media handle, the Ishq Aap Bhe Awalla singer shared her opinion on the 5th Kashmir HUM Style Awards that was celebrated last night.

Take a look:

“1 sec… you celebrate/award/defend and support harassers, this is old news. So no surprises. But shouldn’t ‘style’ awards atleast try to find someone with style 2 host their show?? “, she tweeted.

“And @HUMStyleAwards please stop nominating me   I don’t need validation from enablers.” she further said

In the midst of the fashion disaster and strong criticism, a social media platform posted a photo of fashionista Meesha Shafi and superstar Mahira Khan, stating that they were both missed at the awards.

Replying to the post Misha wrote “Thanks, I didn’t miss being there at all. This whole scene gives me PTSD”.

The Hum Style Awards 2021 have become the talk of the town, with many people resorting to social media to criticize the celebrities’ bad fashion choices.

