Megan Fox explains why she was never cast in a comedy film

Megan Fox revealed why she has never acted in a comedy film in her career. Megan Denise Fox is an American actress and model.

The Transformers star claimed in an interview with The Washington Post that she was frequently cast in sensual parts.

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” she said.

The actress also said that she was passed over for comedic roles because she was not well-known or regarded to be gifted.

“I was never really established as having been talented,” she says

“People were surprised that I was funny at all,” Megan added.

“More than being overlooked for my ability to handle comedy sometimes, I’ve always been surprised by how easy it was for people to overlook that I’m relatively intelligent.”

She continued, “I was like, how does that get so lost when there’s ridiculous amounts of material that can educate you otherwise?”

However, she shared that the idea “started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way.”

“I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time,” she mused.

“Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”