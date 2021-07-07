Megan Fox reveals she’s grateful for ex-husband Brian Austin’s girlfriend

Megan Fox spoke up out about her ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend Sharna Burgess, more than a year after they divorced after a decade of marriage, as their relationship appears to be getting serious.

Green, 47, shared new photos and videos from his trip to Walt Disney World with Burgess, 36, and his children on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star took to Instagram to share a snap of them kissing while revealing, ‘It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.’

Fox commented on the post, stating she’s, ‘Grateful for Sharna,’ along with a purple heart emoji.

While Burgess didn’t comment on Fox’s post, she did add a comment of her own, stating, ‘There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you’ with a red heart emoji.

Green’s three children accompanied him and Burgess as they traveled through Pandora.

Green was wearing a black hoodie and a grey baseball cap as he shared a video walking over a bridge in Pandora.