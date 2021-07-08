Double Click 728 x 90
Megan Fox setts the record straight about her divorce with Brian

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:29 am
Megan Fox

Megan Fox is clearing the air on rumors that her divorce with Brian Austin Green is being sped up because of her Machine Gun Kelly.

In an interview with InStyle, the Transformers star clarified the situation, saying that the rapper had nothing to do with her divorce from the father of her three children.

Green and the actress have been apart since the end of the year, according to the actress.

The superstar also addressed the age gap that she and Kelly face, given that she is 35 and Kelly is 31.

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she said.

“Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger,” she went on to say.

“We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way,” she added.

