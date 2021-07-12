Microsoft intends to provide a $1,500 pandemic bonus to all employees worldwide

Microsoft is giving employees a $1,500 pandemic bonus this year for the “unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed,” according to the report published.

According to the report, which cites an internal document, the incentives will be distributed to all staff below the corporate vice president level who began work on or before March 31, 2021, including part-time employees and those paid on an hourly basis. Employees in the United States as well as those from other countries who match the criteria will be eligible for the incentive.

“As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognize our employees with a one-time monetary gift,” confirmed a spokesperson.

Microsoft employs 175,508 people worldwide, and the action highlights what tech businesses are doing to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Facebook awarded staff a $1,000 bonus to help with remote work, while Twitter said that it will pay employees for home office setup costs and fees that parents pay for extra daycare.