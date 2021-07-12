Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Microsoft intends to provide a $1,500 pandemic bonus to all employees worldwide

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 01:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Microsoft intends to provide a $1,500 pandemic bonus to all employees worldwide

Microsoft is giving employees a $1,500 pandemic bonus this year for the “unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed,” according to the report published.

According to the report, which cites an internal document, the incentives will be distributed to all staff below the corporate vice president level who began work on or before March 31, 2021, including part-time employees and those paid on an hourly basis. Employees in the United States as well as those from other countries who match the criteria will be eligible for the incentive.

“As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognize our employees with a one-time monetary gift,” confirmed a spokesperson.

Microsoft employs 175,508 people worldwide, and the action highlights what tech businesses are doing to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Facebook awarded staff a $1,000 bonus to help with remote work, while Twitter said that it will pay employees for home office setup costs and fees that parents pay for extra daycare.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances
4 mins ago
North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances

Authorities in the North American region have once again warned of a...
Delta Variant Casts Shadow Over Pakistan, Dr Faisal Warns
15 mins ago
Delta Variant Casts Shadow Over Pakistan, Dr Faisal Warns

Special Health Assistant Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that a new and...
Mahira Khan marriage
2 hours ago
Mahira Khan reacts to the news about her ‘secret marriage’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has reacted to rumors circulating about her being...
Kylie Jenner
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her accessories closet

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of...
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users
2 hours ago
Amazon Services Down for Multiple Users

Amazon systems, including its online shop site and Amazon Web Services, were...
Coronavirus: Positivity Rate Exceeds 14pc In Karachi
2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Positivity Rate Exceeds 14pc In Karachi

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has surpassed fourteen per cent in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances
4 mins ago
North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances

Authorities in the North American region have once again warned of a...
Delta Variant Casts Shadow Over Pakistan, Dr Faisal Warns
15 mins ago
Delta Variant Casts Shadow Over Pakistan, Dr Faisal Warns

Special Health Assistant Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that a new and...
Mahira Khan marriage
2 hours ago
Mahira Khan reacts to the news about her ‘secret marriage’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has reacted to rumors circulating about her being...
Kylie Jenner
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her accessories closet

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of...