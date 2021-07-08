Double Click 728 x 90
Microsoft Office Features New UI, Insiders Can Try it

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:02 am
Microsoft Office has come up with a fresh UI design. Earlier Microsoft announced Windows 11, which has a completely new UI compared to Windows 10.

The new Microsoft Office update with the latest UI is out now. However, this update is only limited to Insider Preview users for now. It will be available to the wider public later this year.

The UI changes include new rounded corners to match Windows 11’s aesthetics. Some of the buttons have also been redesigned here and there across all Microsoft Office apps.

Originally, Microsoft decided to get rid of the traditional ribbon bar and replace it with a command bar. However, in this update, there is no such change.

Microsoft will gradually introduce new tweaks and changes over the next weeks and months before it is ready for the final release.

The tech giant said that it will take up to two years before the Office redesign is complete. It means that even after Windows 11’s official release, some of the features will still be a work in progress.

