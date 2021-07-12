Double Click 728 x 90
Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to be dating Jake Bongiovi

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:41 pm
Millie Bobby

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen walking hand in hand through the streets of New York City

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be getting closer as the 17-year-old was photographed with Jake over the weekend, placing her arm around him in a shot captioned “Happy Weekend.”

She posed opposite the 19-year-old with the sun shining between them in another photo.

Last month, the pair fueled dating rumors when Jake posted a selfie with Millie with the message “bff <3,” to which Millie responded, “BFF.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jakebongiovi

When Bongiovi shared a selfie next to Brown in a car last month, it prompted dating speculations between the two.

