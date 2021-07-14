Double Click 728 x 90
Millie Bobby’s team responds to Hunter Ecimovic’s “Offensive” Remarks

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:22 am
Millie Bobby

Millie Bobby Brown’s management has replied to TikToker Hunter Ecimovic’s “offensive and hateful” statements about the actress and their apparent connection.

Millie’s representatives issued a statement to E! News on Tuesday, July 13 slamming the TikToker’s “dishonest” remarks after he broadcast Instagram Live footage on Monday, July 12 in which he made vulgar comments about her and their claimed connection.

“Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” the message read. “Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

Hunter, 21, has been contacted by E! News for comment. Millie’s team has yet to respond publicly to the social media creator, whose Instagram account has since been shut.

Hunter and friends could be heard laughing during his Instagram Live, as shown in recordings uploaded to social media after his account was banned, in response to social media backlash to photographs that appear to show Millie and Hunter together.

In the video, Hunter gave explicit descriptions of their alleged sexual relationship and said that Millie’s parents were aware that he had been living with her for eight months in her home.

“There’s no lawsuit at all,” he said in the footage. “I was living in Millie’s house for eight months. How the f–k is there a lawsuit? Her mom and dad knew about everything.”

