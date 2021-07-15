Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Got vaccinated
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is a Pakistani actor and businessman who, although not having done much work on television, has quickly gained popularity. Minal Khan, one of Pakistan’s most famous actresses, is engaged to Ahsan.
Recently, Ahsan Mohsin took to Instagram to post some cute photos of himself and her fiancé Minal Khan getting vaccinated. Because Ahsan Mohsin is scared of needles, he asked his fiancée Minal to accompany him as he was getting vaccinated.
“Basically I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted. Everyone should get vaccinated”, wrote Ahsan.
The netizens were quick to voice their opinions after Ahsan posted the pictures on his Instagram account. Check it out! Some of them thought it was cute, while others thought it was dramatic.
