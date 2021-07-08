Minister briefed about investment in Hattar Economic Zone

ISLAMABAD: Ghani Chemicals Industries chief executive officer Atique Ahmad Khan briefed Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar about the company’s latest investment for the installation of additional 275 million tonnes/day capacity of medical and industrial gases at Hattar Economic Zone, Haripur district.

He said construction of the plant would be completed in this financial year, adding that this additional plant would not only fulfill the oxygen requirement of the country, but also, be able to supply oxygen in the region in case of Covid emergency.

The minister appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of Ghani Chemicals for increasing their production in the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bakhtyar said that as the world braces for an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases, the Pakistan government had taken some drastic measures to contain the spread of the virus through effective anti-corona strategy.

The government and the industry would work in unison for synergy and coordination to deal with the Covid-related challenges as AI-based disease modeling analysis shows that the danger of the next wave of Covid-19 is not over yet, he said.

During the interaction, Antique lauded the role of the minister for supporting the industry and personally overseeing the measures to expand the infrastructure and to meet the oxygen supply, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ghani Chemicals is the largest producer of medical and industrial gases mainly oxygen, nitrogen and argon in the country.