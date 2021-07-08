Double Click 728 x 90
Saudi Minister of Interior Approves General Security Plan for Hajj

Web Desk

08th Jul, 2021. 03:27 pm
Hajj Security Plan

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Higher Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has approved the general security plan related to the forthcoming Hajj 1442H, in accordance with the precautionary measures and preventive procedures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi official news agency SPA reported.

The plan falls in line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, demonstrating their unremitting follow up of the Hajj and all aspects related to perform the rituals, in a way that would maintain the security and safety of the pilgrims, it added.

