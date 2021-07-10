Monsoon in Karachi to start from July 15

The first monsoon rains in Karachi are expected from July 15 to 17, says Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz.

The rain will serve as a break from the scorching heat in Karachi.

The Met office director said on Saturday that restrained rain is predictable in the metropolis next week.

Karachi is likely to obtain around 10 – 22 mm of rain in the first spell.

Whereas, the weather experts in the country are stating that low winds are hitting the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 11 and humid winds of the monsoon season will enter Pakistan through Gujrat.

“Clouds are likely to fall in Tharparkar and surrounding areas on July 12,” declared the Met office.

Furthermore, the Met Office has also warned the karachites that the city could expect light rain on July 12 before the first spell of monsoons officially begins.