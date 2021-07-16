Monsoon Spiced Vegetable Pakoras (crispy batter dumplings)

Warm monsoon rains with their sultry aftermath were always a reason to cook up these crispy vegetable chickpea batter pakoras (crispy dumplings). The true essence of summer rains and homely comfort when washed down with a cup of Cardamom milky tea or ‘chai’. You can use any vegetable you like! Even cheese works!

Ingredients:

100 grams chickpea flour / gram flour

chickpea flour / gram flour 50 grams rice flour (not ground rice)

rice flour (not ground rice) 1 teaspoon dry roasted cumin seeds

dry roasted cumin seeds 1 teaspoon sea salt

sea salt 1 / 2 teaspoon red chilli powder / cayenne

red chilli powder / cayenne Tap water to make the batter

Enough vegetable oil to fry the pakoras

6 slices of aubergines, halved

slices of aubergines, halved 5 okra, sliced into 4 pieces horizontally

okra, sliced into 4 pieces horizontally 1 / 2 a red onion, cut into thin rings

a red onion, cut into thin rings To garnish: 1 tsp finely chopped mint leaves 1 green chilli, sliced thinly 1 tsp chaat masala (optional, can be found in most South Asian shop, a tangy spice blend)

Method: