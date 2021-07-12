Most popular new Vehicle Best reviews 2021

What’s been the most popular automobile review on the What Car website in the first half of 2021? With so many fantastic models on sale at the moment, it isn’t easy to guess.

Is it one of the year’s most talked-about newcomers, like the Nissan Qashqai or the Skoda Enyaq? Is it possible that it will be a traditional big-hitter, such as the Ford Fiesta or the Volkswagen Golf? So, after crunching the stats from an incredible six months in the car world, we have compiled a list of the top ten most-read reviews.

We first tested the latest version of this family SUV late last year, and if space is important to you, the Tucson is a great choice, as it can comfortably seat four tall adults and has a large boot.

Tucson’s hybrid technology makes it a fuel-efficient option as well, although it is pricey, and some rivals are better to drive.