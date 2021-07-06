Motorola to release three new flagship phones this month

Motorola is expected to debut three new phones at the end of this month, according to rumors. The Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and Motorola Edge 20 Lite are the names of the devices.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is believed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 engine, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, and a 108MP triple camera system. The device will be available in Asia, Europe, Australia, and Latin America, and it will include an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20

The global version of Edge 20 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 778G processor with 5G support. The camera arrangement will be similar to the Pro model’s, but the battery will be smaller at 4,000mAh.

The Edge 20 in North America will have a slightly larger 6.68-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. It will likewise be powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor, but the camera system will be slightly inferior. The main sensor will be a 108MP unit once again, while the wide-angle and macro cameras will have fewer megapixels than the global version.

Lastly, the battery will be a larger 5,000mAh capacity, and the phone will be released in the United States under Verizon’s moniker.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Last but not least, there’s the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which is a less expensive variant of the Edge 20. The screen’s size is unknown, however, we do know that it will be an FHD+ 90Hz panel. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 CPU powers the Edge 20 Lite, which has the same cameras and battery as the Edge 20 in North America. It will be available worldwide, but not in the United States.

In terms of design, it’s safe to assume that all of the phones will be similar, with a hole-punch selfie camera in the center.