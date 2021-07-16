My mother did not agree with my choice and I did not eat for 3 days, says Atif Aslam

A video clip of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam talking about falling in love during his college days went viral.

In a previous interview with actress and host Samina Pirzada, Atif Aslam had revealed about love, the video is going viral on Instagram.

Have a look:

Atif had said during the conversation that before marriage he was in love with a girl who was older than him.

Atif said that when a man has fallen in love in first love, he goes crazy in it. When he told his mother about this, she told me that there are 3 older brothers at home who are still unmarried.

According to the singer, his mother told him at that time that he is only 23 years old, and that girl is older than him. His mother said that what do you earn, where will you feed her? I told my mother that if she was older than me, that was not enough.

Atif said that at that time I did not even eat for 2 to 3 days, after that my mother came to me crying and told me to eat, I couldn’t see my mother crying so I left that girl.