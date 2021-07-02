NAB Sukker Attack: Police and NAB Face to Face over Registration of Case

Tensions have risen between the NAB Sukker and local police over the registration of a case against former provincial minister Ijaz Jakhrani.

According to details, the NAB had been trying to register a case for two days but Jacobabad Civil Line Police rejected the NAB’s request and registered a case against the government.

In the case filed in the official complaint, a case has been registered against three nominees and two and a half hundred unknown persons.

According to the investigating officer, he waited for the NAB team for three days, called several times but the NAB team did not arrive to register the case.

On the other hand, the NAB team said that the police did not register a case at our request, the accused was provided protection by registering a fabricated case.

Sources said that DG NAB Sukkur informed Chairman NAB about the non-cooperation of Sindh Police that the police were not registering a case of violence according to us.

Meanwhile, the NAB has decided to approach the accountability court to register a case.

It is to be noted that two days ago, the SSP had suspended Ijaz Khoso due to negligence during the attack on the NAB team going for the arrest of Ijaz Jakhrani and had given additional charge to Muhammad Sharif Mehr.