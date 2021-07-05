Double Click 728 x 90
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:46 pm
6 High protein foods for weight loss

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling fuller after eating. Though eating a lot of protein is beneficial, eating a well-balanced diet is also important for remaining healthy.

Eating proteins can help people lose weight by preventing overeating. When accompanied by exercise, a high protein diet can aid in the development of lean muscle. Lean muscle burns more calories throughout the day, which can aid in weight loss.

High protein foods include:

1. Black beans

Black beans are a low-cost source of protein. Black beans may be prepared in a variety of ways, making them an extremely flexible ingredient in cooking.

2. Lima beans

Some Lima beans offer about 21 grams of protein per 100 g serving.

Lima beans come in a variety of flavors. The most well-known shades are pale green or ivory. Large beans are sometimes known as butter beans, while tiny beans are occasionally referred to as baby limas.

3. Corn

Yellow corn has about 15.6 grams of protein per cup. Additionally, corn also contains a good amount of fiber and minerals, including calcium.

4. Salmon

Salmon is a fatty fish, which means it is high in omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is also a high-protein food that might make you feel fuller after eating. Salmon may not be as cheap as some other protein sources.

5. Beef

Beef has a high amount of protein per serving. For weight loss, there are several different varieties of beef to choose from. A moderate carbohydrate diet should consist of lean beef, but a low-carb diet may consist of fattier beef.

6. Chicken breast

Chicken breast is a high-protein, low-carbohydrate option. When eaten without the skin, the majority of its calories are derived directly from protein. A 136 g skinless chicken breast contains around 26 g of protein.

